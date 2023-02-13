Supercell logo
2023年2月13日
2月13日維護內容

亂鬥英雄們，大家好！

我們今天將進行一次維護，維護預計進行以下事項。

  • 伺服器維護

  • 修復一些特殊模式於玩家對戰紀錄中的異常問題