Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022年7月20日
Blog – Brawl Stars

7月20日維護內容

亂鬥英雄們，大家好！

我們即將進行一次維護，預計修復以下內容：

修復有關Supercell ID相關問題，如果昨天(7/19)有請求登入驗證碼，可能會需要重新登入帳號。

維護期間，造成不便，敬請見諒。