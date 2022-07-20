Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022年7月20日
Blog – Brawl Stars
7月20日維護內容
亂鬥英雄們，大家好！
我們即將進行一次維護，預計修復以下內容：
修復有關Supercell ID相關問題，如果昨天(7/19)有請求登入驗證碼，可能會需要重新登入帳號。
維護期間，造成不便，敬請見諒。