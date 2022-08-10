Supercell logo
2022年8月10日
Blog – Brawl Stars

8月10日維護內容

亂鬥英雄們，大家好！

我們即將進行一次維護，預計修復以下內容：

部分玩家無法順利獲得戰隊任務獎勵的問題

維護期間，造成不便，敬請見諒。