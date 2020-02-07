Games
2020年2月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
Google Play x 荒野亂鬥！尊與凱琪K7都來啦！
Google Play x 荒野亂鬥！
尊與凱琪K7加入亂鬥行列！
還帶來超值特惠活動！
亂鬥英雄們快到遊戲內商店看看吧！
尊與凱琪K7還特別錄製了一段影片！
究竟他們說了什麼？一起來看看吧！
尊、凱琪K7的亂鬥之路？