2020年2月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars

Google Play x 荒野亂鬥！尊與凱琪K7都來啦！

Google Play x 荒野亂鬥！

尊與凱琪K7加入亂鬥行列！

還帶來超值特惠活動！

亂鬥英雄們快到遊戲內商店看看吧！

尊與凱琪K7還特別錄製了一段影片！

究竟他們說了什麼？一起來看看吧！

尊、凱琪K7的亂鬥之路？