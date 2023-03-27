Games
Back to Brawl Stars News
2023年3月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
R-T新能力之星與新武裝配件現已推出！
以下為大家簡單介紹他的新武裝配件與新能力之星💻
駭客入侵👾
立刻觸發敵方英雄身上的所有標記，對其造成傷害。
每場對戰可用次數：3
機底記錄📼
分離狀態下，R-T和底座受到的傷害減少20%。