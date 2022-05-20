Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2022年5月20日

Blog – Brawl Stars

​Matcherino──非官方電競賽事的好拍檔！​
article image

2022年5月4日

Blog – Brawl Stars

5月4日維護內容與可選更新版本
article image

2022年4月29日

Blog – Brawl Stars

4月29日維護內容
article image

2022年4月29日

Blog – Brawl Stars

​黃金週免費小禮物今天開領！
article image

2022年4月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

4月更新詳情：星光特技秀
article image

2022年4月20日

Blog – Brawl Stars

異芙新武裝配件現已推出！
Previous1920212223Next