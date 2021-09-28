Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2021年9月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
9月更新：梅格出動
2021年8月30日
Blog – Brawl Stars
可選更新版本與問題修復
2021年8月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【IG特別活動】童樂一下！IG獎好禮！
2021年8月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
8月更新：亂鬥童話
2021年8月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
格里夫新能力之星現已推出！
2021年7月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
阿魯與帕姆的新武裝配件現已推出！
