Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2021年9月28日

Blog – Brawl Stars

9月更新：梅格出動
article image

2021年8月30日

Blog – Brawl Stars

可選更新版本與問題修復
article image

2021年8月28日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【IG特別活動】童樂一下！IG獎好禮！
article image

2021年8月25日

Blog – Brawl Stars

8月更新：亂鬥童話
article image

2021年8月9日

Blog – Brawl Stars

格里夫新能力之星現已推出！
article image

2021年7月28日

Blog – Brawl Stars

阿魯與帕姆的新武裝配件現已推出！
Previous2526272829Next