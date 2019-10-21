Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2019年10月21日
Blog – Brawl Stars
亂鬥超級鬧！Part1 - 繪圖創作大賽！
2019年10月18日
Blog – Brawl Stars
荒野亂鬥社群盃開放報名！
2019年10月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
新人報到？更多精采影片與攻略！
2019年10月11日
Blog – Brawl Stars
雙倍代幣活動！
2019年10月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
10月平衡性調整
2019年9月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
荒野亂鬥傳奇公開賽總決賽來啦！
