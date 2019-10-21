Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2019年10月21日

Blog – Brawl Stars

亂鬥超級鬧！Part1 - 繪圖創作大賽！
article image

2019年10月18日

Blog – Brawl Stars

荒野亂鬥社群盃開放報名！
article image

2019年10月13日

Blog – Brawl Stars

新人報到？更多精采影片與攻略！
article image

2019年10月11日

Blog – Brawl Stars

雙倍代幣活動！
article image

2019年10月9日

Blog – Brawl Stars

10月平衡性調整
article image

2019年9月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

荒野亂鬥傳奇公開賽總決賽來啦！
Previous4950515253Next