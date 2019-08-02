Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2019年8月2日

想要免費獲取野豬騎士造型？
2019年7月31日

達里爾、莫提斯、里昂的新能力之星現已推出！
2019年7月24日

布洛克、波可、帕姆的新能力之星現已推出！
2019年7月23日

立體還原彈射？還有更多英雄的創意繪圖？
2019年7月17日

保力、法蘭克、塔拉的新能力之星現已推出！
2019年7月10日

爆破麥克、狂牛、史派克的新能力之星現已推出！
