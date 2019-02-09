Supercell logo
2019年2月9日
可選更新版本

亂鬥英雄們，大家好！

遊戲已推出可選更新版本，iOS系統最新版本號為15.158；Android系統最新版本號為15.159，修正閃退等問題，請大家記得至對應的應用商店更新！