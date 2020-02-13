Supercell logo
2020年2月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars

堆金如山！

歡迎來到堆金如山週末活動！從情人節（2月14日）開始，除入場券模式外的所有模式，每獲取一個代幣，都能額外獲得一個金幣！留意活動開始時間，並把握機會參加唷！

祝大家玩得愉快！