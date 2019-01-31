Supercell logo
2019年1月31日
新春亂鬥熱鬧迎豬年！

新春亂鬥活動搶先來襲！舞獅高手（布洛克）、蒸蒸日上（達里爾）、花郎特務（柯爾特）等全新造型和你一起迎新年！不要錯過獲取限定造型的機會唷！