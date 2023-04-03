Supercell logo
2023年4月3日
4月3日維護內容

亂鬥英雄們，大家好！

我們即將進行一次維護，預計修復更多有關葳洛的問題！ ;_;

  • 修復她的聲音與音效問題

  • 修復她的攻擊邏輯（現在她可破壞可被摧毀的物體）

維護期間，造成不便，敬請見諒！