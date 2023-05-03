Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2023年5月3日
Blog – Brawl Stars

5月3日維護內容

亂鬥英雄們，大家好！

我們即將進行一次維護，以處理榮耀聯賽重置問題，預計修復內容如下：

  • 將根據玩家上個賽季的榮耀聯賽進度修復榮耀聯賽重置後的獎勵領取問題

維護期間，造成不便，敬請見諒。