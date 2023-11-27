During the Clash for Nature event, you’ll need to choose a team. Join Team Seas or Team Trees, where each team has chosen a specific charity to support. When you join a team, you’ll receive a free in-game decoration commemorating the side you’ve selected!

Each creator will represent one of the teams, and by clicking on the link or scanning the QR code shared by your favourite creators you will be able to join one of the teams.

You will receive a decoration to represent your team and you must place it in your base to be part of the team.

Once you’ve chosen your team, it’s go time! The goal is to collect as much gold as possible through home village attacks before the end of the event.

Gold looted from home village attacks will count towards your team’s total, moving them closer to being the winning charity!