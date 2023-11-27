Hey Chiefs!
#ClashForNature is over, and the winning team is Team Trees! Congratulations!!
It was a tough battle, so kudos to Team Seas, and all of you who contributed to this incredible cause! Even though the event is over, let's keep on helping because there's still so much more we can do.
Oh, the last milestone reward is available in the in-game Shop, so hurry up and claim it!
(Updated 15/12/2023)
Choose your team, help support a good cause, and earn some awesome rewards!
Clash for Nature is a special fundraiser event in which content creators and their communities will be able to take action against deforestation and clean up the oceans by playing Clash of Clans!
During the Clash for Nature event, you’ll need to choose a team. Join Team Seas or Team Trees, where each team has chosen a specific charity to support. When you join a team, you’ll receive a free in-game decoration commemorating the side you’ve selected!
Each creator will represent one of the teams, and by clicking on the link or scanning the QR code shared by your favourite creators you will be able to join one of the teams.
You will receive a decoration to represent your team and you must place it in your base to be part of the team.
Once you’ve chosen your team, it’s go time! The goal is to collect as much gold as possible through home village attacks before the end of the event.
Gold looted from home village attacks will count towards your team’s total, moving them closer to being the winning charity!
The amount of gold collected by players in each team will add to the funds raised for the initiatives: Team Trees, a project that plants trees to reverse deforestation and Team Seas which is working on removing trash from the ocean.
The total amount of money to be donated is impacted by the amount of gold collected by players within each community and unlocked by milestones.
You will be able to track the progress of each milestone in-game in our inbox! Every time we hit a milestone, a new one will be added the following day.
The creator with the community that is able to collect more gold will win 50 Special Winner’s Kits with exclusive Supercell merch they can give away to their community!
Milestone rewards will be available in the shop after reaching a milestone at 08:00 UTC the next weekday. The next milestone will be revealed at the same time.
Clash For Nature takes place from November 27th 2023, 13:01 UTC until December 15th 2023, 08:00 UTC.
You can follow your team’s and creator’s progress in the in-game news.
Pick your team and fill those Gold Storages! It’s time to make a difference!
Clash On!
Rank
Creator
Team
|1
|Trymacs
|Sea
|2
|Papaplatte
|Tree
|3
|Jynxzi
|Sea
|4
|Inoxtag
|Sea
|5
|I did a thing
|Tree
|6
|EliasN97
|Tree
|7
|Pewdiepie
|Tree
|8
|Joe Bartolozzi
|Sea
|9
|Jschlatt
|Sea
|10
|Unchained
|Sea
|11
|Dragoon
|Sea
|12
|Real Civil Engineer
|Tree
|13
|Tyler Oliveira
|Tree
|14
|Vitamin Delicious
|Tree
|15
|Benx
|Tree
|16
|Lachlan
|Tree
|17
|NMPLOL
|Tree
|18
|Asmongold
|Tree
|19
|Betosky
|Sea
|20
|Courage
|Tree
|21
|Elchiki
|Sea
|22
|Emiru
|Tree
|23
|Mizkif
|Sea
|24
|Laserluca
|Sea
|25
|Typical Gamer
|Sea
|26
|Kameto
|Tree
|27
|Thinknoodles
|Sea
|28
|Anna Cramling
|Tree
|29
|Gotaga
|Tree
|30
|Gosu General TV
|Tree
|31
|Tiky
|Tree
|32
|Ouah Leouff
|Tree
|33
|Mohi__07
|Tree
|34
|AviveHD
|Sea
|35
|Extraemily
|Sea
|36
|Midbeast
|Tree
|37
|Lebouseuh
|Sea
|38
|Sodapoppin
|Tree
|39
|Domingo
|Tree
|40
|AwesomeElina
|Tree
|41
|Esfandtv
|Sea
|42
|Cyr
|Sea
|43
|Top5Gaming
|Sea
|44
|Dektiv
|Sea
|45
|Lemon Tea
|Tree
|46
|LukasBS
|Sea
|47
|Johannesmlz
|Sea
|48
|Karl
|Sea
|49
|Zhong
|Sea
|50
|Doigby
|Sea
|51
|Nolan
|Sea
Last updated at 11.12.2023 10:24 (UTC+2)