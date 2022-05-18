The Home Village is and always will be the heart of Clash. It’s got incredibly deep and fun gameplay and ten years of content. So many different kinds of Clashers play the Home Village: from super-skilled hyper-competitive players who think up the most complex base layouts and then make it look easy to triple them, to players just getting in their farming attacks at their own pace to keep upgrading their village. We think about all kinds of players in our updates and try to make sure there’s something for everybody.



One of the biggest challenges we see with the Home Village is its complexity. It is daunting for new players to learn how to play well and really see all the fun that the game has to offer. If you’ve got friends, especially real-life ones, it’s a bit easier. We think there’s more we can do here so new players can learn faster and enjoy the game more, with help from you experienced Clashers!





For a while we’ve been aiming for a length of about 18 months between introducing new Town Hall levels. We think this is the right pace of adding new upgrade levels that gives most late-game players enough things to do without adding so many levels that they lose meaning and lower-level players feel it’s impossible to catch up. We will keep adding more to play with in the Home Village so it gets even deeper and stays feeling fresh for years to come.

