A new community event is here, and this time, it is all about doing MORE to earn MORE!

Throughout this event, we will track the destruction percentage in Multiplayer attacks in the Home Village of EVERY PLAYER! Every time you do a Multiplayer attack, your destructive power will contribute to the event's progression.

Furthermore, using the Barbarian Free Kicker troop in your attacks will boost the event progression (yes, you need to deploy them)! Once a certain total amount of destruction is reached, a milestone will unlock, and you'll earn a reward! There will be 5 Milestones in total, so you can win up to 5 different rewards!

Interested? Read below for all the event details!



Event details:

Start date: 23rd of May 2024, 11:00 AM EEST

End date: 31st of May 2024, 11:00 AM EEST



Milestones & Rewards:

#1 - 37.5M total destruction

#2 - 75M total destruction

#3 - 150M total destruction

#4 - 225M total destruction

#5 - 300M total destruction

You’ll be able to keep track of the event progress by checking the in-game inbox 👇