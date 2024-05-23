A new community event is here, and this time, it is all about doing MORE to earn MORE!
Throughout this event, we will track the destruction percentage in Multiplayer attacks in the Home Village of EVERY PLAYER! Every time you do a Multiplayer attack, your destructive power will contribute to the event's progression.
Furthermore, using the Barbarian Free Kicker troop in your attacks will boost the event progression (yes, you need to deploy them)! Once a certain total amount of destruction is reached, a milestone will unlock, and you'll earn a reward! There will be 5 Milestones in total, so you can win up to 5 different rewards!
Interested? Read below for all the event details!
Event details:
Start date: 23rd of May 2024, 11:00 AM EEST
End date: 31st of May 2024, 11:00 AM EEST
Milestones & Rewards:
#1 - 37.5M total destruction
#2 - 75M total destruction
#3 - 150M total destruction
#4 - 225M total destruction
#5 - 300M total destruction
You’ll be able to keep track of the event progress by checking the in-game inbox 👇
Depending on how many milestones we achieve a special bonus will be enabled at the end of the event!
1 Goal Achieved: Training Potion
2 Goals Achieved: 1 Gem Army Boost Event
3 Goals Achieved: X2 Star Bonus (Ores included)
4 Goals Achieved: X3 Star Bonus (Ores included)
5 Goals Achieved: X4 Star Bonus (Ores included)
*The Star Bonus and 1 Gem Army Boost will be enabled on June 1st at 11:00 AM EEST and will last until June 3rd at 11:00 AM EEST
In addition to those rewards that will be enabled for everyone, we will also be giving away some SWEET prizes on Social Media for every milestone reached!
1 milestone: x2 P.E.K.K.A Statues
2 milestones: X2 Football Skins Set
3 milestones: X2 Book of Everything
4 milestones: X2 Signed Erling Haaland Football Jerseys
5 milestones: X2 50,000 Gems
Now all you have to do is play matches and follow us on Social Media so you don’t miss out on any of these rewards!