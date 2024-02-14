So here’s the deal:



All players who complete the bonus track will be entered into a giveaway pool. We will then draw 10 winners to receive:

10,000 gems to x1 player

Bundle: x1 Hammer of Building, x1 Hammer of Fighting, x1 Hammer of Spells and x1 Hammer of Heroes to x2 players

Bundle: Dragon King, Dragon Queen, Lunar King, Lunar Queen skins to x2 players

Bundle: 2000 Shiny Ore, 500 Glowy Ore, 100 Starry Ore to x5 players

To sweeten the deal, if we can collect 666 billion red envelopes globally, then we'll give out a link for an extra 200 Dragon Medals that we'll share on our social media channels.