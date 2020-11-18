Supercell logo
18 Nov 2020
Be A Part Of The Clash World Finals!

Hi, Chief!

Did you ever dream of attending the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals? While we wish we could celebrate this together, we’re thrilled to have you be a part of our online show!

Create a clip cheering for your favorite team and upload it for a chance of becoming a part of the World Finals!

Be creative and have fun - the best videos will become a part of the broadcast!

To participate you just need to:

- Go to the portal (https://supr.cl/38Rowyk) or click the button below
- Choose the team you’re supporting in your clip
- Write your nickname
- Select your clip (landscape mode, max. 2GB)
- Add your email address
- Send!

See you at the World Finals!