Hi, Chief!
Did you ever dream of attending the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals? While we wish we could celebrate this together, we’re thrilled to have you be a part of our online show!
Create a clip cheering for your favorite team and upload it for a chance of becoming a part of the World Finals!
Be creative and have fun - the best videos will become a part of the broadcast!
To participate you just need to:
- Go to the portal (https://supr.cl/38Rowyk) or click the button below
- Choose the team you’re supporting in your clip
- Write your nickname
- Select your clip (landscape mode, max. 2GB)
- Add your email address
- Send!
See you at the World Finals!