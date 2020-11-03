Although we've gathered the best Clans from around the world to compete in each monthly Qualifier, only a select few have performed at the highest level to be considered a wildcard candidate. When we open up the voting, we want you to decide which Clans will fill the remaining 2 spots at the Finals and represent the Clash Community's voice.



Everyone will be able to cast TWO votes for the team they feel should earn the final 2 spots to compete in the 2020 World Championship Finals. But choose carefully as once your votes are cast, they cannot be changed.