Only YOU can give 2 Clans the chance to compete at the Clan War League ESL World Finals, and battle for the chance for the $1,000,000 prize pool! Taking place on the world stage at the ESL One Arena in Hamburg, Germany on October 25-27, 8 Clans will battle one another to prove which Clan is the best in the world. Over the past 6 months, 6 Clans have warred at the monthly ESL Qualifiers in Katowice, Poland to guarantee a spot at the World Finals.



However, 2 Clans will be voted on by the community as wildcards, and this is where you come in. Next week, we will open up voting in the in-game News Inbox where you can cast your decision. But we’re not just sending ANY Clan, we want to make sure the 2 wildcard Clans are players who have what it takes to battle against the best in the world. These Clans have battled supremely well at the ESL Qualifiers but weren’t able to secure one of the Golden Tickets in the Finals or have been outstanding competitors in various Community-run Clan War leagues. Choose carefully, as each person will be allowed a single vote that cannot be changed once cast.



We’ll see you in Hamburg!

Until then... meet the Wildcard teams!

