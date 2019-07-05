QueeN Walkers from Japan won the June Qualifiers of the ESL Clash Championship and will now join Tribe Gaming, Team Queso and Vatang in the Clash Finals this October in Hamburg, Germany!
Check out the War Bases QueeN Walkers used during these Qualifiers, and you can even copy them to your Layout Editor by tapping each respective link - no more doing it building by building! :)
And to see these layouts in action, be sure to watch (or rewatch!) the Finals in our Youtube channel:
Join us in Hamburg, Germany, this October 25-27, as the tickets to the #ClashWorlds Finals are now on sale at esl.gg/clashtickets
Clash on!