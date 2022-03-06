One of the advantages when playing in a Swiss format is that the teams will need to play a minimum of 3 matches, allowing a longer presence and experience in the tournament. Another advantage is that the teams will be matched according to their performance. If your team is winning by 2-0, you will face another team with that same win rate. This allows teams that had a rough start the opportunity to turn ship and still qualify for the Playoffs. Teams can make up to 5 matches depending on their performance in the Swiss bracket.

In Playoffs, the top 1 & 2 teams of the Swiss bracket will battle for a spot in the Grand Final. While the remaining top 3 to 8 teams from the Swiss bracket will be placed in the lower bracket of the Playoffs. The winner of the Lower bracket will face the losing team from the top 1 vs top 2 matchup for the remaining spot in the Grand Final. All matches in the lower bracket of the Playoffs will be single elimination matches.

