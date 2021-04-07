Clash of Clans is now part of the all-new ESL Mobile! Compete against players from across North America, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa for a share of the over $200,000 prize pool.

The ESL Mobile Open Spring 2021 Season begins April 12 and spans two ladders and two play-in opportunities.

The best of the best will move on to the ESL Mobile Challenge where they'll battle for regional supremacy and the title of ESL Mobile Champion! The North American and European/MENA winners will also earn a wildcard spot in the Clash of Clans World Championship Last Chance Qualifier.



Visit esl.gg/mobile to sign up and compete today!