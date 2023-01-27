The Clash of Clans World Championships is back for yet another year of amazing clashing! Are you ready for the best year of Clash esports? With a total of $1.150.000 on the line and a new Town Hall level, this year’s World Championship will be better than ever before!!

In 2023 we're continuing with our amazing format from 2022 where we work together with our community to find the best teams in the world! Four (4) glorious teams will make it to World Finals by winning a Golden Ticket in a community-organised tournament and four (4) will have to battle it out in the official Championship Qualifier to secure their spot at World Finals!



This year we're teaming up with Queso, RUSH.GG and Clash MSTRS as our Golden Ticket organisers. In addition we are thrilled to invite China back to the Championship battle, meaning the fourth Golden Ticket will be a tournament organiser in China.

