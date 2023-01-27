The Clash of Clans World Championships is back for yet another year of amazing clashing! Are you ready for the best year of Clash esports? With a total of $1.150.000 on the line and a new Town Hall level, this year’s World Championship will be better than ever before!!
In 2023 we're continuing with our amazing format from 2022 where we work together with our community to find the best teams in the world! Four (4) glorious teams will make it to World Finals by winning a Golden Ticket in a community-organised tournament and four (4) will have to battle it out in the official Championship Qualifier to secure their spot at World Finals!
This year we're teaming up with Queso, RUSH.GG and Clash MSTRS as our Golden Ticket organisers. In addition we are thrilled to invite China back to the Championship battle, meaning the fourth Golden Ticket will be a tournament organiser in China.
The 8 winners from throughout the year will then get to compete for the ultimate glory of being crowned World Champions at the World Finals 24-26th of November!
Assemble your team and get your layouts ready, this is YOUR chance to prove your might and reach ultimate Clash glory!
The official format of the World Championship program will be shared tomorrow, so stay tuned to Clash of Clans in-game Esports tab, Twitter and Instagram to make sure you’re up-to-date to everything #ClashEsports related!
Clash on!
- The Clash of Clans team