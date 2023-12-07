When you upgrade to Town Hall 16, instead of purchasing new Defenses from the Shop, you’ll be presented with the option to purchase the ability to merge several Defenses. Once you meet the minimum requirements to merge your two Defenses into a single, mega, ultra Defense monstrosity, the game will display which two buildings will be merged.

The end result is a super Defense that’s greater than the sum of its parts. Higher damage output, more HP, and just overall way more cool!

There are some caveats:

Merging buildings is permanent . Once they have been merged, they cannot be unmerged.

The merged building can be placed anywhere in your Village where there is space.

The two merged buildings must be max level.

Once you’ve merged your two Defenses, your new super Defense can be further upgraded as well!