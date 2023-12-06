Town Hall 16’s nature theme is easy to see with its tree-influenced design. Even Town Hall 16’s Giga Inferno beam is like a magnified solar blast from the sun.

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Gold Capacity Elixir Capacity Dark Elixir Capacity Hit Points 20M Gold 14d 2M Gold 2M Elixir 20K DE 10K

You’ll be happy to know that Town Hall 16’s Giga Inferno weapon only has one level! The Giga Inferno is still a force to be reckoned with as it will still attempt to roast attacking units. Additionally, a Poison effect is still deployed when the Town Hall is destroyed!

TH16 Giga Inferno

Damage per Second Area of Effect # of Targets Dmg when Destroyed Max Damage per Second Speed Decrease (%) 300 4.5 Tiles 4 1100 180 50%