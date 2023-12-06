Supercell logo
6 Dec 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans

New In Town Hall 16!

Town Hall 16 Is Coming!

It’s a Force of Nature...

Town Hall 16’s nature theme is easy to see with its tree-influenced design. Even Town Hall 16’s Giga Inferno beam is like a magnified solar blast from the sun. 

Upgrade CostUpgrade TimeGold CapacityElixir CapacityDark Elixir CapacityHit Points
20M Gold14d2M Gold2M Elixir20K DE10K

You’ll be happy to know that Town Hall 16’s Giga Inferno weapon only has one level! The Giga Inferno is still a force to be reckoned with as it will still attempt to roast attacking units. Additionally, a Poison effect is still deployed when the Town Hall is destroyed!

TH16 Giga Inferno

Damage per SecondArea of Effect# of TargetsDmg when DestroyedMax Damage per SecondSpeed Decrease (%)
3004.5 Tiles4110018050%

  • Damage Type: Multiple Targets

  • Targets: Ground & Air

New Upgrade Levels

Upgrading to TH16 also brings new upgrade levels for numerous Buildings, Defenses, and Units!

1. Defenses

DefenseLevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHPDPS
Air Defense1420.5M Gold15d1850600
X-Bow1121M Gold15d4600225
Wizard Tower1620.2M Gold14d 12h3150102
Mortar1619.5M Gold14d 12h230060
Bomb Tower1120.8M Gold14d 12h2700104

2. Buildings

BuildingLevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHP
Laboratory1413.5M Elixir16d1400
Barracks1716M Elixir14d1350
Pet House921M Elixir15d1250

3. Resources

BuildingLevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHPStorage Capacity
Dark Elixir Storage1113.5M Elixir15d4500360K DE
Gold Storage177.5M Elixir12d 12h41005.25M Gold
Elixir Storage177.5M Gold12d 12h41005.25M Elixir

4. Traps

TrapLevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeDamage
Giant Bomb1012M Gold12d 12h450
Air Bomb1110M Gold9d 12h375
Bomb129M Gold8d 12h170

5. Level 17 Walls

  • Upgradeable Wall segments: 150

  • HP: 14.5K

  • Upgrade cost: 9M Gold or Elixir

  • Wall Ring cost: 9 Wall Ring

6. Unit Upgrade Levels

Barbarian King Levels

LevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHPDPSHP RecoveredRegen Time (min)
91290K DE8d10,965581265046
92300K DE8d11,093587265046
93310K DE8d11,220594265046
94320K DE8d11,348601265046
95330K DE8d11,475608280048

Archer Queen Levels

LevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHPDPSHP RecoveredRegen Time (min)
91300K DE8d312075138546
92310K DE8d314475538546
93320K DE8d316875838546
94330K DE8d319276238546
95340K DE8d321676540048

Grand Warden Levels

LevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHPDPSHP RecoveredRegen Time (min)
6618M Elixir8d234629924746
6718.5M Elixir8d236330224746
6819M Elixir8d238030424746
6919.5M Elixir8d239730724746
7020M Elixir8d241430925648

Royal Champion Levels

LevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHPDPSHP RecoveredRegen Time (min)
41315K DE8d3936533120046
42325K DE8d3961536120046
43335K DE8d3987539120046
44345K DE8d4012542120046
45355K DE8d4038545130048

Troop Levels

TroopLevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeHPDPS
Barbarian1216.5M Elixir14d29048
Archer1216.5M Elixir14d6840
Giant1217M Elixir16d240094
Wall Breaker1217M Elixir16d150110/66*
Balloon1117.5M Elixir16d1140290/375*
Wizard1217.5M Elixir16d290275
Healer919M Elixir16d190080/68**
Dragon1120M Elixir16d5200390
P.E.K.K.A1118.5M Elixir16d7700810
Miner1019M Elixir16d1400152
Electro Dragon720.5M Elixir16d5300420/750*
Dragon Rider420M Elixir16d5000430/1000*
Valkyrie11325K DE16d2800240
Golem13335K DE16d9200 +1 Golemite95/950*
Witch7345K DE16d560 +1 Skeleton220
Super Barbarian12NANA1500260
Super Archer12NANA650162
Super Wall Breaker12NANA525150/363
Super Giant12NANA4600160
Rocket Balloon11NANA1140700
Super Wizard12NANA580275
Super Dragon11NANA7400471
Super Valkyrie11NANA3900375
Super Witch7NANA3600420
Super Miner10NANA3800640/2000

*Damage/Destruction damage

**Heal/Hero Heal

7. New Spell Levels

SpellLevelUpgrade CostUpgrade TimeEffect
Healing Spell1019M Elixir15d2400/1320*
Lightning Spell1118.5M Elixir14d640 damage
Recall Spell519.5M Elixir15d107 Recall cap
Poison Spell10350K DE15d340 dmg 50% speed decrease 72% attack decrease

*Heal/Hero Heal

Balance Changes

In this update, we're also adding additional balance changes to address some of the challenges around Town Hall 15. You can find the balance changes below:

Home Village

  • Rage Spell Tower changes:

    • Rage radius reduced from 6 to 5 tiles

    • Damage boost reduced from 90% to 60%

  • Air Bomb level 10 damage reduced from 355 to 350

  • Eagle Artillery level 6 damage reduced from 525 to 500

  • Town Hall weapon changes:

    • Town Hall 14-15 poison duration has been reduced from 16 seconds to 12 seconds

    • Reduce Town Hall 15 DPS from 280-320 to 280-300

  • Inferno Tower changes:

    • Multi-Inferno Tower level 9 DPS reduced from 116 to 110

  • X-Bow changes:

    • Level 6 HP reduced 3500 → 3400

    • Level 7 HP reduced 3900 → 3700

    • Level 8 HP reduced 4200 → 4000

    • Level 9 HP reduced 4500 → 4200

    • Level 10 HP reduced 4700 → 4400

    • Level 7 DPS reduced 155 → 150

    • Level 8 DPS reduced 175 → 170

    • Level 9 DPS reduced 195 → 190

    • Level 10 DPS reduced 215 → 205

  • Scattershot level 4 DPS reduced from 200 to 185

  • Monolith changes:

    • Level 2 DPS from 200 to 175

    • Proportional damage reduced by 1%

  • Make Healers less likely to target Golems, Golemites, and Ice Golems

  • Reduce Lava Pup count for defensive Lava Hounds from 8-18 to 8-13

  • Reduce Ice Pup count for defensive Ice Hounds from 10-12 to 10-11

Miscellaneous

  • Clan War League seeding weights have been modified for all leagues at Gold 2 and above.

Additional Game Changes

  • Ability to Friendly Challenge your own Village has FINALLY arrived. 

    • Can be done in both Home Village and Builder Base.

    • Yes…we actually added this.

  • Allow for partial training of Armies via Quick Train instead of preventing the Army from being trained if not enough Army Camp space is left. 

  • Quick access to Super Troop menu when trying to train an Army that has Super Troops when you don’t have any Super Troop boosts active.

  • Reduced free Guard duration from 1 hour to 15 minutes and reduce Shield duration by 1-2 hours in the highest leagues (Champion 2 and above) to reduce matchmaking times.

“Wait,” we hear you cry, “What about TH16’s signature defense? Do TH16 players get a new defense?” Well, stay tuned until tomorrow as we’ll reveal exactly that! It’s quite important that this gets its own sneak peek!