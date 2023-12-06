It’s a Force of Nature...
Town Hall 16’s nature theme is easy to see with its tree-influenced design. Even Town Hall 16’s Giga Inferno beam is like a magnified solar blast from the sun.
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Gold Capacity
|Elixir Capacity
|Dark Elixir Capacity
|Hit Points
|20M Gold
|14d
|2M Gold
|2M Elixir
|20K DE
|10K
You’ll be happy to know that Town Hall 16’s Giga Inferno weapon only has one level! The Giga Inferno is still a force to be reckoned with as it will still attempt to roast attacking units. Additionally, a Poison effect is still deployed when the Town Hall is destroyed!
TH16 Giga Inferno
|Damage per Second
|Area of Effect
|# of Targets
|Dmg when Destroyed
|Max Damage per Second
|Speed Decrease (%)
|300
|4.5 Tiles
|4
|1100
|180
|50%
Damage Type: Multiple Targets
Targets: Ground & Air
Upgrading to TH16 also brings new upgrade levels for numerous Buildings, Defenses, and Units!
1. Defenses
|Defense
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|DPS
|Air Defense
|14
|20.5M Gold
|15d
|1850
|600
|X-Bow
|11
|21M Gold
|15d
|4600
|225
|Wizard Tower
|16
|20.2M Gold
|14d 12h
|3150
|102
|Mortar
|16
|19.5M Gold
|14d 12h
|2300
|60
|Bomb Tower
|11
|20.8M Gold
|14d 12h
|2700
|104
2. Buildings
|Building
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|Laboratory
|14
|13.5M Elixir
|16d
|1400
|Barracks
|17
|16M Elixir
|14d
|1350
|Pet House
|9
|21M Elixir
|15d
|1250
3. Resources
|Building
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|Storage Capacity
|Dark Elixir Storage
|11
|13.5M Elixir
|15d
|4500
|360K DE
|Gold Storage
|17
|7.5M Elixir
|12d 12h
|4100
|5.25M Gold
|Elixir Storage
|17
|7.5M Gold
|12d 12h
|4100
|5.25M Elixir
4. Traps
|Trap
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Damage
|Giant Bomb
|10
|12M Gold
|12d 12h
|450
|Air Bomb
|11
|10M Gold
|9d 12h
|375
|Bomb
|12
|9M Gold
|8d 12h
|170
5. Level 17 Walls
Upgradeable Wall segments: 150
HP: 14.5K
Upgrade cost: 9M Gold or Elixir
Wall Ring cost: 9 Wall Ring
6. Unit Upgrade Levels
Barbarian King Levels
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|DPS
|HP Recovered
|Regen Time (min)
|91
|290K DE
|8d
|10,965
|581
|2650
|46
|92
|300K DE
|8d
|11,093
|587
|2650
|46
|93
|310K DE
|8d
|11,220
|594
|2650
|46
|94
|320K DE
|8d
|11,348
|601
|2650
|46
|95
|330K DE
|8d
|11,475
|608
|2800
|48
Archer Queen Levels
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|DPS
|HP Recovered
|Regen Time (min)
|91
|300K DE
|8d
|3120
|751
|385
|46
|92
|310K DE
|8d
|3144
|755
|385
|46
|93
|320K DE
|8d
|3168
|758
|385
|46
|94
|330K DE
|8d
|3192
|762
|385
|46
|95
|340K DE
|8d
|3216
|765
|400
|48
Grand Warden Levels
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|DPS
|HP Recovered
|Regen Time (min)
|66
|18M Elixir
|8d
|2346
|299
|247
|46
|67
|18.5M Elixir
|8d
|2363
|302
|247
|46
|68
|19M Elixir
|8d
|2380
|304
|247
|46
|69
|19.5M Elixir
|8d
|2397
|307
|247
|46
|70
|20M Elixir
|8d
|2414
|309
|256
|48
Royal Champion Levels
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|DPS
|HP Recovered
|Regen Time (min)
|41
|315K DE
|8d
|3936
|533
|1200
|46
|42
|325K DE
|8d
|3961
|536
|1200
|46
|43
|335K DE
|8d
|3987
|539
|1200
|46
|44
|345K DE
|8d
|4012
|542
|1200
|46
|45
|355K DE
|8d
|4038
|545
|1300
|48
Troop Levels
|Troop
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|HP
|DPS
|Barbarian
|12
|16.5M Elixir
|14d
|290
|48
|Archer
|12
|16.5M Elixir
|14d
|68
|40
|Giant
|12
|17M Elixir
|16d
|2400
|94
|Wall Breaker
|12
|17M Elixir
|16d
|150
|110/66*
|Balloon
|11
|17.5M Elixir
|16d
|1140
|290/375*
|Wizard
|12
|17.5M Elixir
|16d
|290
|275
|Healer
|9
|19M Elixir
|16d
|1900
|80/68**
|Dragon
|11
|20M Elixir
|16d
|5200
|390
|P.E.K.K.A
|11
|18.5M Elixir
|16d
|7700
|810
|Miner
|10
|19M Elixir
|16d
|1400
|152
|Electro Dragon
|7
|20.5M Elixir
|16d
|5300
|420/750*
|Dragon Rider
|4
|20M Elixir
|16d
|5000
|430/1000*
|Valkyrie
|11
|325K DE
|16d
|2800
|240
|Golem
|13
|335K DE
|16d
|9200 +1 Golemite
|95/950*
|Witch
|7
|345K DE
|16d
|560 +1 Skeleton
|220
|Super Barbarian
|12
|NA
|NA
|1500
|260
|Super Archer
|12
|NA
|NA
|650
|162
|Super Wall Breaker
|12
|NA
|NA
|525
|150/363
|Super Giant
|12
|NA
|NA
|4600
|160
|Rocket Balloon
|11
|NA
|NA
|1140
|700
|Super Wizard
|12
|NA
|NA
|580
|275
|Super Dragon
|11
|NA
|NA
|7400
|471
|Super Valkyrie
|11
|NA
|NA
|3900
|375
|Super Witch
|7
|NA
|NA
|3600
|420
|Super Miner
|10
|NA
|NA
|3800
|640/2000
*Damage/Destruction damage
**Heal/Hero Heal
7. New Spell Levels
|Spell
|Level
|Upgrade Cost
|Upgrade Time
|Effect
|Healing Spell
|10
|19M Elixir
|15d
|2400/1320*
|Lightning Spell
|11
|18.5M Elixir
|14d
|640 damage
|Recall Spell
|5
|19.5M Elixir
|15d
|107 Recall cap
|Poison Spell
|10
|350K DE
|15d
|340 dmg 50% speed decrease 72% attack decrease
*Heal/Hero Heal
In this update, we're also adding additional balance changes to address some of the challenges around Town Hall 15. You can find the balance changes below:
Home Village
Rage Spell Tower changes:
Rage radius reduced from 6 to 5 tiles
Damage boost reduced from 90% to 60%
Air Bomb level 10 damage reduced from 355 to 350
Eagle Artillery level 6 damage reduced from 525 to 500
Town Hall weapon changes:
Town Hall 14-15 poison duration has been reduced from 16 seconds to 12 seconds
Reduce Town Hall 15 DPS from 280-320 to 280-300
Inferno Tower changes:
Multi-Inferno Tower level 9 DPS reduced from 116 to 110
X-Bow changes:
Level 6 HP reduced 3500 → 3400
Level 7 HP reduced 3900 → 3700
Level 8 HP reduced 4200 → 4000
Level 9 HP reduced 4500 → 4200
Level 10 HP reduced 4700 → 4400
Level 7 DPS reduced 155 → 150
Level 8 DPS reduced 175 → 170
Level 9 DPS reduced 195 → 190
Level 10 DPS reduced 215 → 205
Scattershot level 4 DPS reduced from 200 to 185
Monolith changes:
Level 2 DPS from 200 to 175
Proportional damage reduced by 1%
Make Healers less likely to target Golems, Golemites, and Ice Golems
Reduce Lava Pup count for defensive Lava Hounds from 8-18 to 8-13
Reduce Ice Pup count for defensive Ice Hounds from 10-12 to 10-11
Miscellaneous
Clan War League seeding weights have been modified for all leagues at Gold 2 and above.
Ability to Friendly Challenge your own Village has FINALLY arrived.
Can be done in both Home Village and Builder Base.
Yes…we actually added this.
Allow for partial training of Armies via Quick Train instead of preventing the Army from being trained if not enough Army Camp space is left.
Quick access to Super Troop menu when trying to train an Army that has Super Troops when you don’t have any Super Troop boosts active.
Reduced free Guard duration from 1 hour to 15 minutes and reduce Shield duration by 1-2 hours in the highest leagues (Champion 2 and above) to reduce matchmaking times.
“Wait,” we hear you cry, “What about TH16’s signature defense? Do TH16 players get a new defense?” Well, stay tuned until tomorrow as we’ll reveal exactly that! It’s quite important that this gets its own sneak peek!