In our next update, we are introducing some major changes to the Super Troops feature!

Super Troop boost duration has been reduced from 7 days down to 3 days . Once you've boosted a Super Troop, you're no longer bound to that Super Troop for an entire week, allowing you to use different ones more frequently!

With shorter durations, come lowered costs! The Dark Elixir cost for boosting Super Troops has been reduced to 25,000 Dark Elixir for each Super Troop .

But wait, there's more...