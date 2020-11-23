In our next update, we are introducing some major changes to the Super Troops feature!
Super Troop boost duration has been reduced from 7 days down to
3 days
. Once you've boosted a Super Troop, you're no longer bound to that Super Troop for an entire week, allowing you to use different ones more frequently!
With shorter durations, come lowered costs! The Dark Elixir cost for boosting Super Troops has been reduced to
25,000 Dark Elixir for each Super Troop
.
But wait, there's more...
You can now
boost up to TWO Super Troops at a time
! That's right! Want to try that Super Witch + Super Wall Breaker combo without having to rely on Clan Castle donations? Now you can!
The
normal version of a Troop
can now be trained alongside their Super Troop version! Imagine the different attack strategies!
However - you'll not be able to boost a Super Troop if there are already too many different kinds of Super Troops trained or in training, and you'll need to use or remove these first in order to train other Super Troops.
The Super Potion is a brand new Magic Item that lets you boost a Super Troop instead of spending the required Dark Elixir. Each Super Potion will boost a Super Troop for 3 days. Super Potions will be available as a reward from Clan Games, and will also sell at the Trader for 300 Gems.
That's all for now! But stay tuned as we'll be revealing more about the December Update in the coming weeks!
Clash On!