In a short while, we will have a brief server maintenance to introduce several balance changes to the Clash-O-Ween Troops, as well as some additional balance changes to Builder Base.
While we do love seasonal Troops and how OP they tend to be, we found Lavaloon to be a bit more OP than intended so we'll be dialing back his HP just a pinch. He'll still be everyone's favorite inflatable. We've also increased the DPS of Barcher, increased HP of Hog Wizard, and increased the DPS of Big Boys summoned by Witch Golem.
For the full list of balance changes, see below. Due to these changes, replays will be wiped.
Barcher DPS increased
Level 1: 36 -> 40
Level 2: 39 -> 43
Level 3: 42 -> 47
Level 4: 45 -> 50
Level 5: 49 -> 54
Level 6: 53 -> 59
Level 7: 57 -> 63
Level 8: 61 -> 68
Level 9: 65 -> 72
Level 10: 69 -> 76
Hog Wizard health increased
Level 1: 215 -> 248
Level 2: 325 -> 375
Level 3: 435 -> 501
Level 4: 545 -> 628
Level 5: 655 -> 754
Level 6: 765 -> 881
Level 7: 875 -> 1007
Level 8: 985 -> 1134
Level 9: 1095 -> 1260
Level 10: 1205 -> 1387
Big Boys summoned by Witch Golems DPS increased
Level 1: 175 -> 210
Level 2: 195 -> 234
Level 3: 215 -> 258
Level 4: 235 -> 282
Level 5: 255 -> 306
Level 6: 275 -> 330
Level 7: 295 -> 354
Level 8: 315 -> 378
Level 9: 335 -> 402
Level 10: 355 -> 426
Lavaloon health decreased
Level 1: 1200 -> 1080
Level 2: 1750 -> 1575
Level 3: 2300 -> 2070
Level 4: 2850 -> 2565
Level 5: 3400 -> 3060
Level 6: 3950 -> 3555
Level 7: 4500 -> 4050
Level 8: 4950 -> 4455
Level 9: 5400 -> 4860
Level 10: 5850 -> 5265
Also adjusted how likely it is for the Grand Warden to follow the Clash-O-Ween troops.
Mine damage decreased
Level 1: 82 -> 80
Level 4: 111 -> 110
Level 5: 123 -> 120
Level 6: 136 -> 130
Level 7: 151 -> 140
Level 8: 168 -> 150
Level 9: 187 -> 165
Level 10: 206 -> 180
Mega Mine damage decreased
Level 3: 305 -> 300
Level 4: 335 -> 330
Level 5: 370 -> 360
Level 6: 410 -> 395
Level 7: 450 -> 430
Level 8: 500 -> 470
Level 9: 555 -> 510
Level 10: 620 -> 550
Tesla DPS reduced by 10%
Battle Machine ability is now applied for 3 hits instead of 2 hits
Night Witch HP increased by 6%