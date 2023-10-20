Supercell logo
20 Oct 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans

October Balance Changes

Hey Chief!

In a short while, we will have a brief server maintenance to introduce several balance changes to the Clash-O-Ween Troops, as well as some additional balance changes to Builder Base. 

While we do love seasonal Troops and how OP they tend to be, we found Lavaloon to be a bit more OP than intended so we'll be dialing back his HP just a pinch. He'll still be everyone's favorite inflatable. We've also increased the DPS of Barcher, increased HP of Hog Wizard, and increased the DPS of Big Boys summoned by Witch Golem. 

For the full list of balance changes, see below. Due to these changes, replays will be wiped. 

Mashup Madness Troops

Barcher DPS increased

  • Level 1: 36 -> 40

  • Level 2: 39 -> 43

  • Level 3: 42 -> 47

  • Level 4: 45 -> 50

  • Level 5: 49 -> 54

  • Level 6: 53 -> 59

  • Level 7: 57 -> 63

  • Level 8: 61 -> 68

  • Level 9: 65 -> 72

  • Level 10: 69 -> 76

Hog Wizard health increased

  • Level 1: 215 -> 248

  • Level 2: 325 -> 375

  • Level 3: 435 -> 501

  • Level 4: 545 -> 628

  • Level 5: 655 -> 754

  • Level 6: 765 -> 881

  • Level 7: 875 -> 1007

  • Level 8: 985 -> 1134

  • Level 9: 1095 -> 1260

  • Level 10: 1205 -> 1387

Big Boys summoned by Witch Golems DPS increased

  • Level 1: 175 -> 210

  • Level 2: 195 -> 234

  • Level 3: 215 -> 258

  • Level 4: 235 -> 282

  • Level 5: 255 -> 306

  • Level 6: 275 -> 330

  • Level 7: 295 -> 354

  • Level 8: 315 -> 378

  • Level 9: 335 -> 402

  • Level 10: 355 -> 426

Lavaloon health decreased

  • Level 1: 1200 -> 1080

  • Level 2: 1750 -> 1575

  • Level 3: 2300 -> 2070

  • Level 4: 2850 -> 2565

  • Level 5: 3400 -> 3060

  • Level 6: 3950 -> 3555

  • Level 7: 4500 -> 4050

  • Level 8: 4950 -> 4455

  • Level 9: 5400 -> 4860

  • Level 10: 5850 -> 5265

Also adjusted how likely it is for the Grand Warden to follow the Clash-O-Ween troops.

Builder Base Changes

Mine damage decreased

  • Level 1: 82 -> 80

  • Level 4: 111 -> 110

  • Level 5: 123 -> 120

  • Level 6: 136 -> 130

  • Level 7: 151 -> 140

  • Level 8: 168 -> 150

  • Level 9: 187 -> 165

  • Level 10: 206 -> 180

Mega Mine damage decreased

  • Level 3: 305 -> 300

  • Level 4: 335 -> 330

  • Level 5: 370 -> 360

  • Level 6: 410 -> 395

  • Level 7: 450 -> 430

  • Level 8: 500 -> 470

  • Level 9: 555 -> 510

  • Level 10: 620 -> 550

Tesla DPS reduced by 10%

Battle Machine ability is now applied for 3 hits instead of 2 hits

Night Witch HP increased by 6%