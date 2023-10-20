In a short while, we will have a brief server maintenance to introduce several balance changes to the Clash-O-Ween Troops, as well as some additional balance changes to Builder Base.

While we do love seasonal Troops and how OP they tend to be, we found Lavaloon to be a bit more OP than intended so we'll be dialing back his HP just a pinch. He'll still be everyone's favorite inflatable. We've also increased the DPS of Barcher, increased HP of Hog Wizard, and increased the DPS of Big Boys summoned by Witch Golem.

For the full list of balance changes, see below. Due to these changes, replays will be wiped.