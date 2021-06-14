Not only do we have new levels for Defenses, Traps, and Troops for the June 2021 Update, but we’ve also got a brand new Troop as well as an exciting new Super Troop!



Today we’ve got some really cool Quality of Life Improvements, game/balance changes, and bug fixes that are coming in this update.



So without further ado, here’s what you can expect in the Clash of Clans June 2021 Update!

