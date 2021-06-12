Hey Chief,
Welcome to Day #2 of the June Update Sneak Peeks. Strap yourself in and get ready to blast off into the stratosphere as we take you on a trip through today’s preview of the June Update!
Rocket Balloon is the newest Super Troop we’ve added to the growing roster of Super Troops. This kerosene-containing killer carrier ignites its rocket boosters when deployed and like a firework strapped to a bag of flammable gas, Rocket Balloon torpedoes itself towards its target at incredible speed en route to its inevitable fiery end.
Maybe reaching the stratosphere might be out of the question...
Boost Cost: 25,000 Dark Elixir
Favorite Target: Defenses
Damage Type: Area Splash
Targets: Ground
Housing Space: 8
Movement Speed: 12
|Level
|DPs
|Damage When Destroyed
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Time
|8
|236
|400
|840
|8800 Elixir
|48s
|9
|256
|500
|940
|9600 Elixir
|48s
|10
|276
|600
|1040
|10400 Elixir
|48s
Speaking of the stratosphere, stay tuned for tomorrow and keep your eyes on the skies as we reveal our next sneak peek. Just don’t watch too closely or you might get some debris in your eye...