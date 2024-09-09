Clan Notice Board and Search!

Have you ever dreamed of a better way to recruit new members for your Clan or find a perfect Clan that feels just like home? Worry no more, Chief! Clans can now post on the Notice Board, which will be a much more detailed and fun way to browse Clans. Here are the details:

The Clan Leader and Co-leaders can write a custom message on the Notice Board or use Clan Description as the text of the Notice. In addition, the background image of the notice can be customized.

Players looking for Clans will be presented with Notices from the Clans that fit them the most, including criteria of other Clan members’ activity and other various aspects that the game will take into consideration automatically.

Changing Language or Family-Friendly Clan Settings will unpublish the Clan Notice, and the Notice will have to be re-published. There will be a confirmation dialog before settings are changed and the Notice gets unpublished.

Players can still search for Clans with their name or Clan Tag and with Advanced Options.

Magic Snacks Are Here!

Available during the September Treasure Hunt Event, we are introducing a new, more fun way to reward players with temporary boosts to their builders, heroes, troops, equipment, and research!

Magic Snacks will only be available during the Treasure Hunt Event for now, and can only be won through the Event's Chests. During this Event, players can win up to 3 Magic Snacks every 48 hours.

Magic Snacks expire within 24 hours and cannot be accumulated or sold like magic items, so you better use them fast!

They are stored in their own dedicated storage, which will become available when the very first Magic Snack is obtained.

There will be a total of six Magic Snacks in this update: Builder Bite, Study Soup, Mighty Morsel, Power Pancakes, Training Treat, and Clan Castle Cake.

Treasure Hunt: Coming on September 11-30!

There is a new, fun way to obtain more rewards from your Multiplayer attacks!

In the upcoming Treasure Hunt, we will introduce players to a new concept of looking for Chests in their attacks and obtaining those for extra rewards!

Players will be hunting down Chests, which, after attacking, can be opened up for extra rewards containing Resources, Decorations, Skins, Hero Equipment, Magic Snacks, and Magic Items, including Hammers!

Players can encounter four different types of Chests while trying to open them: Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

However, not all highlighted treasure locations will contain a Chest! Some will contain a decoy, and players must search for the real one.

Up to three Chests will be available at the event's start and will refresh every 48 hours.

It is time to SUPERCHARGE!

Are you done with all your building upgrades? Then it's time to SUPERCHARGE! Push your buildings to the limit by upgrading them further to reach their maximum level!

Starting in Town Hall 16, Supercharges are new optional extra buffs for some buildings. They differ from normal upgrades in a few ways: Small - They are shorter, cost less, and give smaller stat buffs. Max Level Only - They can only be done when the building has reached its maximum level. Temporary - When a new level for a building is released, all previous supercharges made at that level are depleted, and those buildings lose their buffs.

Each building can be Supercharged up to three times, each time buffing a different stat adding a more powerful lightning visual effect to your building!

To Supercharge your buildings you need to employ one of your Builders and spend a few resources.

There's a currently an known bug with Supercharges: When you start a Supercharge upgrade, the building is not disabled. This mean that the upgrading Defense will still defend while upgrading and both Collectors & Mines will still generate Resources We will be releasing in the future an optional update to fix this.

Enjoy the extra power and become a Supercharger!

Introducing Legendary Scenery: Clash of Dragons!

This scenery will feature incredibly detailed large-scale regions and elements that have never been seen before in Clash of Clans. Some additional details and visual features are transition animations, and cut scenes that are hand-made for these sceneries to make them extra special and unique. We will also roll out a behind-the-scenes video explaining the process of creating such detailed and elaborate cosmetic content.

These kinds of scenery will only come out occasionally as they take an order of magnitude more time than the regular-size Sceneries that players have come to expect in the game. In terms of the physical size of Legendary Sceneries, they are over six times the size of the previous sceneries that we released in the game.

Hard Mode Changes

Common Hero Equipment levels are now capped at level 15.

Epic Hero Equipment levels are now capped at level 21.

Attacking Hero DPS -5% (from -15%).

Attacking Hero HP -5% (from -10%).

Defense building DPS +5% (no change).

Quality of Life improvements

Tactical Overview is now enabled in Village Edit Mode, as well as while scouting in Wars.

All Puppet Equipment now has a button to see the troop that will be summoned.

When trying to purchase something for gems, the pop-up prompting you to purchase gems will now detail how many gems you were missing.

The War Map will now display the donated amount and total capacity of each player's Clan Castle troops instead of the word “Donate“.

The Single Player and Practice tabs will now display your progress on the tab itself.

A pop-up will now ask you to confirm your signing up for the Legend League.

Seasonal Obstacles are now bundled by the corresponding season in the layout editor inventory.

A confirmation popup is now shown if trying to exit Clan settings with unsaved changes.

The Clan popup is no longer closed after editing settings. ‘My Clan’ tab is shown instead with updated settings.

ZZZ playing from Worker Huts is now consistent with whether or not that builder is actively working.

Balance Changes

As previously noted in our notice post, the September Balance Changes are now here, along with the update! If you forgot what they were, you can find them right HERE.

Economy Balance Changes

We would like to give players more rewards for battling! So, to do that, we increased the Dark Elixir rewards in the League bonus for most Leagues, and we increased the percentage of resources that players can loot from storages! This means that you can steal more from Storages from others, but be careful - this also applies to your own Storages!

Bug Fixes