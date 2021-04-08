Welcome back to our next round of previews for the Spring Update in Clash of Clans! In the previous sneak peek, we pulled back the curtain on the main focus of this update: Town Hall 14. We’ve got even more exciting features we’re going to share with you over the next couple of days and today we’re revealing a monstrous list of game changes, quality of life improvements, and cost reductions for low to mid Town Hall players.
Starter Challenges are a new way for players between Town Hall 2-6 to speed up their progress through a variety of Challenges similar to the Silver/Gold Pass. These new Challenges are unlocked with each Town Hall level and completing each Challenge will provide more Challenges to complete.
New Starter Pass reward track
There are some deliciously tempting rewards that can be earned on the Starter Pass. From Rune of Gold to a Book of Building, the Starter Pass reward track has up to 5000 points for players to complete.
Once a player upgrades to Town Hall 7, all unclaimed rewards are automatically collected.
In this update, we’re introducing a series of reductions for various upgrade times and upgrade costs with the goal of helping players upgrade their Villages even faster! For a full list of reductions please check the info below.
Reduced Training Times
Ice Golem: 360 seconds → 300 seconds
Witch: 360 seconds → 240 seconds
Super Witch: 1200 seconds → 800 seconds
Wall cost reduction
Level 12 Wall: 3M Gold/Elixir → 2M Gold/Elixir
Level 13 Wall: 5M Gold/Elixir → 4M Gold/Elixir
Low- & Mid-Town Hall level cost reductions
We have implemented tons of cost changes from Town Hall level 2 through Town Hall level 11 to help players upgrade faster than ever, with the biggest discounts applied from Town Hall level 7 to 10!
Upgrade timers for Town Hall 2 have been reduced by 60%
Early Troop upgrades in the Lab have been significantly reduced
Upgrade costs for the Barbarian King and Archer Queen for levels 1-50 have been significantly reduced
Town Hall level 13 costs are largely unchanged
For a breakdown of the cost changes please refer to the following tables. The percentages display a rough average of the discounts applied to each TH level. Please note the costs do not apply to Walls.
|Town Hall Level
|Gold Costs
|Elixir Costs
|Dark Elixir Costs
|4
|-1%
|-7%
|N/A
|5
|-3%
|-26%
|N/A
|6
|-8%
|-8%
|N/A
|7
|-17%
|-24%
|-54%
|8
|-24%
|-27%
|-45%
|9
|-31%
|-26%
|-33%
|10
|-18%
|-24%
|-32%
|11
|-7%
|-11%
|-16%
|12
|-1%
|-2%
|-1%
|Town Hall Level
|Builder Times
|Laboratory Times
|4
|-3%
|-8%
|5
|-6%
|-43%
|6
|-11%
|-44%
|7
|-14%
|-38%
|8
|-24%
|-31%
|9
|-26%
|-24%
|10
|-20%
|-16%
|11
|-12%
|-8%
|12
|-1%
|-3%
Several cost/timer reductions for new players
Cost to Search/Next an Attack reduced at most levels from TH1-8
Training Cost of Level 1/2 Barbarians changed from 25/40 to 15/30
Training Cost of Level 1/2 Archers changed from 50/80 to 30/60
Training Cost of Level 1/2/3/4 Giants changed from 250/750/1250/1750 to 150/300/750/1500
Upgrade Cost of Barbs/Archers reduced at levels 1-2
Doubled Storage Capacity of lvl 1-4 Elixir Collectors / Gold Mines so they don't cap out after 3 hours
We’ve made a number of changes to help improve the user experience when players use the Find New Member feature.
It is now possible for players to receive invites without also being suggested in the Find New Members feature. The Invites preference in the player profile now offers 3 settings:
Receive Invites + Be Suggested
Receive Invites
No Invites
Players who chose to be suggested in the Find New Members feature must confirm that they are still looking for a Clan every week to continue being suggested.
Invites to join a clan now expire after 2 weeks. This will prevent cases where someone joins a clan unexpectedly from a very old invite.
There is now an info popup in Find New Members that gives some detail on how the feature works and explains what controls clans have over the recommendations.
Clans can now set a language in their settings.
We’ve added new Achievements aimed at high-level players to accomplish!
Not So Easy This Time
- Destroy weaponized Town Halls in Multiplayer Battles
Siege Sharer
- Donate Siege Machines (Note: Since Siege Machine donations are now counted towards this Achievement, they are no longer counted towards the
Friend in Need
Achievement)
Superb Work
- Boost Super Troops
Bust This!
- Destroy weaponized Builder Huts in Multiplayer battles
Boosts on Heroes or Buildings are no longer cancelled when an upgrade is started and will continue to run in the background.
Practice Mode levels are now only available at the same Town Hall as the level, not one earlier.
Ongoing Laboratory upgrade timer continues normally when Laboratory is upgraded and can be finished with Gems or a Book. New unit/spell upgrades still cannot be started before the Laboratory upgrade is completed.
The rewards for the first 19 Goblin Map levels after the tutorial have been increased for a better new player experience. Values for level 20 and beyond remain unchanged.
Achievements are now listed in a more sensible order rather than the order they were first added to the game.
There is now a confirmation popup when pressing the Finish Training button in the Training Screen.
New icon for max poison DPS to distinguish it from normal DPS
Laboratory research screen is accessible during Laboratory upgrade
The default Skin for the Barbarian King has been given a slight polish by adding more triangles which better captures the character and essence of his royal highness. Furthermore, the custom textures take full advantage of the new shaders. We plan to do this with all of the default skins of each Hero. We will apply this new shader tech to future skins but we have no plans to revisit older ones at the moment.
When claiming a resource reward if the player only has enough storage space for some of the reward they can now take whatever amount of the reward will fit and some gems. The amount of gems scales from a max 5 down to 1 based on what proportion of the resources were taken. E.g. if a player takes 20% of resources they will receive 4 gems (80% of 5).
When a Season ends any unlocked but unclaimed rewards from the Season will be automatically claimed. Any rewards unable to fit into storage will be converted to gems according to the same rules as if this was done manually.
If a player is close to maxed and cannot complete the requirements of a challenge requiring upgrading a certain number of walls or buildings, they will only have to complete as much as they can still upgrade. If they are fully maxed out and cannot upgrade anything the challenge will be automatically completed.
New Clan Games and Gold Pass challenges for Invisibility Spell
All Season Challenges relating to Winning Battles with a Troop or Spell have had the quantity needed per battle reduced to 1 each.
We hope you've enjoyed the update preview so far - stay tuned for more Town hall 14 news tomorrow!
