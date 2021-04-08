Welcome back to our next round of previews for the Spring Update in Clash of Clans! In the previous sneak peek, we pulled back the curtain on the main focus of this update: Town Hall 14. We’ve got even more exciting features we’re going to share with you over the next couple of days and today we’re revealing a monstrous list of game changes, quality of life improvements, and cost reductions for low to mid Town Hall players.



So hang on to your hat, or Builder hammer, and let’s go!