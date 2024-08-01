Welcome to the 12th Clash of Clans Clashiversary!

To kick things off, we are transforming the entire game into Anime—one of the most requested themes from you, the community!

What you can expect from this Season is:

All-new Anime-inspired Legendary Skins : Barbarian King, Grand Warden, Archer Queen, and within the Gold Pass: Royal Champion! Of course, in order to make these new skins feel right at home, we also have Anime-themed scenery !

Season Challenges are already on and will last until August 31st!

2x Star Bonus is now active for everyone until August 5th!

The Clashiversary Challenges will be split into two: the first one will run from August 1 to 10, and the second one will run from August 7 to 20!

A brand-new Medal Event will be held from August 9 to 30, featuring two very unique Temporary Troops: M.E.C.H.A and Broom Witch and Archer Queen’s Magic Mirror Hero Equipment !

Clan Games will feature a Bonus Tier from August 22 to 28 this month.

Happy 12th Clashiversary!