Hey, Chief! It’s been a while since we last provided an update regarding our Fair Play policy and what we’ve been doing to keep Clash of Clans safe and fair for everyone.

First, we want to mention that we’re now going to run regular ban waves targeting bot accounts, which are used to gain an unfair advantage in the game. It has become a bigger problem, so we’re increasing our efforts.

That said, we’re permanently banning all accounts identified as bots. Players utilizing third-party software will also be permanently banned.

You can read more about our policy in our Terms of Service .

We’ll provide updates more often moving forward.

-The Clash of Clans Team






