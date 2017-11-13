Hey Chiefs,

We’re excited to introduce a new Clan War size: 5v5 Clan Wars. Want to try an elite strike force of Town Hall 11’s? Or perhaps test your mettle with five Town Hall 10’s or any other interesting lineups? The 5v5 Clan War size lets you concentrate your attack force in pocket-sized wars!



Not only does this new Clan War size give you more options in the wars you wage, it gives Clans greater flexibility for smaller Clans, or larger Clans who like to alternate War sizes each war!



Additionally, the next maintenance will bring further matchmaking improvements to Clan Wars (including a slightly higher attack weight for the Grand Warden).





Clash on!