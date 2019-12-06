Commander of the royal armies, the Royal Champion is as fierce as a winter storm and equally as fearless. The Royal Champion is the newest Hero that unlocks at Town Hall 13, bringing the total number of Heroes to 4. Upgraded with Dark Elixir, the Royal Champion brings an interesting and exciting new strategy to Clash of Clans.



As a tactical warrior, she is able to hop over walls and drive her powerful spear into her chosen targets: defenses. However, it’s her Seeking Shield ability that is truly destructive. With a mighty heave, the Royal Champion hurls her shield across the battlefield and will target the 4 nearest defenses, regardless of range, and will deal damage.



Get ready to unleash her fury!

