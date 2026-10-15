Hey Chief,

Thanks to everyone who’s shared feedback on the new interface. We’ve been reading your comments, and we want to address some of the questions and frustrations you’ve raised.

We’re listening, and below we’ll share our thoughts on some of the topics you’ve raised most often.

Your Town Hall in the top left : We hear you asking why it’s there. We’ve got some ideas for that corner built around player customization for the future, and we’ll share more about those ideas when we can.

HUD customization: As we’ve shared before, this is something we’d like to explore in the future, and we are still committed to the idea. More on this when we have it.

The XP bar is missing. It’s not gone. It moved to your Profile where the rest of your personal stats live.

Scaling: We understand why you’d like more scaling options to help it feel comfortable on your device, and are looking into it.

Builder suggestions: We know the new builder tab is a big shift. We’re following your feedback as you use it in everyday play before deciding on larger changes.

Shop button: When the update was released, we found a critical bug that was causing the “FREE” notification to appear on the shop even though there was no freebie. While we were working on a fix, we added a Power Pancake to the Shop and then released the fix on maintenance the following day that was meant to fix it. This was not intentional, as we had no plans of showing any Shop notifications with the release, and we apologize for this inconvenience. As for the new Shop layout, it gives buildings their own space, separate from store items. This means you can access your buildings right away, and you only need to pay a visit to the Shop whenever you’d actually like to browse what’s for sale.

Filter resetting every session: We are looking into how to best solve this, we agree that this filtering would serve players best if it doesn’t reset every time you leave the game.

Extra tap to access core buttons: We know the extra steps needed to request Clan Castle troops, switch accounts, open the Layout Editor and find Revenge can be frustrating. We’re reviewing each of these actions separately. For troop requests and account switching, we’re considering broader changes to how they work. Other improvements could be more straightforward, such as making Revenge easier to find when it’s available. We’re also looking at how these changes affect different play styles.

What happens next

We’ll keep reading your feedback as you spend more time with the new interface. Please keep sharing your thoughts, especially specific examples. Screenshots and details about what you’re trying to do, and where you are running into issues, help us understand your experience and where we can improve.

Thanks for taking the time to help us make Clash better, Chief.

Clash On!



