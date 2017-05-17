Welcome to the Builder Base, Chief! This exciting new land is run by the Master Builder. He’s your only Builder on this side of the sea, but his superior smarts have helped him develop some awesome new advancements. Once you make it to Town Hall 4 at your home village, you can rebuild the boat and set sail for the other side.

Things work a little differently in this realm. For starters, the Builder Base is powered by different resources. The elixir and gold you collect over here can’t be used in your home village, but Gems will cross over. And a brand new world means brand new achievements. Complete them all!