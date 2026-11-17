An all-new Equipment rarity is coming to Clash of Clans
Hey Chiefs,
An all-new Equipment rarity is coming to Clash of Clans later this year, bringing you new gameplay possibilities and new ways to power up your Heroes!
We’re calling this new rarity Legendary Equipment, and we’re excited to introduce the first piece of Equipment in the lineup: the Blizzard Axe for the Barbarian King. You’ll be able to earn it through a new Crafting Event.
We’ll show you just what the Blizzard Axe can do soon. Today, we want to explain how this new rarity works, what it means for your existing Equipment, and how the Ore economy is changing to support it. You should know what’s coming before deciding where to spend your Ore, after all.
What makes Legendary Equipment special
With Legendary Equipment, we want to give your Heroes abilities that feel exciting to use and look impressive in action, with the focus being on bringing something different to your attacks, rather than simply making the numbers bigger.
There are two parts to that:
New gameplay possibilities. More flexible and complex abilities give you more choices during an attack and new ways to use your Heroes. We want each Legendary to offer something interesting to learn and experiment with.
Distinctive visuals. Flashier effects bring those abilities to life and add some extra spectacle to the battlefield. How Legendary Equipment looks and feels to use is an important part of what makes the rarity special.
We’ll show you what that means for the Blizzard Axe when we reveal its gameplay.
Of course, power matters too. At maximum level, Legendary Equipment is designed to be slightly stronger than Common and Epic Equipment, but not dramatically so. Keeping that difference small is important to us.
Our intention is for all three rarities to remain viable choices, with different strengths depending on your army and how you attack. We want you to choose Equipment because it works for your strategy, with Commons and Epics continuing to have a place in your collection and your attacks.
How to get the Blizzard Axe
You’ll be able to earn the Blizzard Axe for free through the new Crafting Event, available from Town Hall 8. The event will also give you opportunities to earn more Ore.
Keeping Equipment accessible without paying is a firm commitment for us. Every new piece of Equipment will continue to be earnable for free through events, including Legendaries.
With new events like this one, we’re also introducing fresh ways to play and work together with your Clan and friends. Alongside more opportunities to earn Ore for your own upgrades, you’ll be able to help your clanmates earn more Ore for theirs.
If you miss the Crafting Event, you’ll still be able to unlock the Blizzard Axe later through other sources, such as the Trader, Equipment Blast Events, Hero Journey and more. We’ll share more details on when and how later.
For players who want faster progression, there will be an optional Craft Pass. The Craft Pass for Legendary Crafting Events will cost US$9.99, with regional pricing. This price applies only to Legendary Crafting Events; the regular Event Pass price will stay the same. It will also include the Blizzard Axe already upgraded to level 15, alongside other rewards.
(Disclaimer: The Chests depicted in this screenshot are placeholders only, and not at all related to the Chests in Hero Journey)
And as mentioned, you won’t need the pass to unlock the Axe. We’ll share the full event and reward details closer to launch so you can see what’s available through both the free event and the Craft Pass.
What should I do with my Ore?
If you’re interested in the Blizzard Axe, consider setting aside some Ore. You’ll be able to unlock it for free during the Crafting Event and give it a try before deciding how much Ore you want to invest in upgrading it.
In the meantime, keep upgrading the Equipment you enjoy using. We’re sharing this early to give you time to prepare and weigh up your options, so you don’t discover something you’re excited about just after spending your Ore on an upgrade you weren’t sure about.
How Legendary upgrades work
Legendary Equipment uses the same Shiny, Glowy and Starry Ore you already collect.
We know upgrading Epic Equipment has felt demanding, especially compared with progressing through the Home Village. Simply extending those upgrade costs across more levels would make that problem even worse. So, we’ve revised the costs for Legendary Equipment and future Epic releases.
The Blizzard Axe and future Epic Equipment will have identical upgrade costs through to level 27. In total, reaching level 27 will require less Glowy and Starry Ore than maxing an Epic today, while the Shiny Ore cost stays the same. At that point, the Epic has reached its maximum level, while the Legendary still has six more levels available to upgrade.
At launch:
The level you can reach will depend on your Town Hall and Blacksmith.
Completing the full upgrade path will take more Ore in total than maxing an Epic, because that path extends further.
Legendary Equipment will have a maximum of level 33. Levels 28-30 unlock at Town Hall 16, and levels 31-33 unlock at Town Hall 18.
Fully upgrading the Blizzard Axe to level 33 will cost 79,760 Shiny, 5,100 Glowy and 705 Starry Ore.
Our aim is to make it easier to get new Equipment to a useful level and start experimenting with it. The abilities, visuals and new possibilities in your attacks are what we want you to look forward to, not just higher numbers.
What this means for the Ore economy
A longer upgrade path also means more demand for Ore. That makes it especially important to explain what’s changing in the economy around Equipment.
Back in March, we said the Ore economy needed work. Catching up on Equipment felt too difficult. Trying another setup could mean a long wait for upgrades, and dependable Starry Ore income relied far too heavily on Clan Wars.
We had built an economy around our most active players without giving enough thought to everyone else. Missing a release event, returning after a break, or playing less war could leave you a long way behind.
Those problems needed fixing, and we aim to give players better opportunities to catch up, develop their collection, and try out all the different Equipment pieces.
As we developed Legendary Equipment, we also needed to account for the additional progression it would bring. The economy changes we’ve been making this year were designed with both in mind: improving the experience with Equipment you already have, and making room for what’s coming next.
What we’ve changed so far
Since June, we’ve been making a series of changes to help players earn Equipment, collect more Ore, and catch up on upgrades. We’ve been introducing these gradually so we can see how each change affects progression and adjust as we go.
Here’s what that has included:
June - Hero Journey: A permanent path to earning older Epic Equipment, giving players something to work towards beyond an Equipment’s original release event.
July - Trader improvements: Lower Gem prices for Ore and a larger weekly supply.
August - Card Collection event: Another way to earn Starry Ore.
September - Event rewards and Equipment Blast: WWE event chests brought more opportunities to earn Ore, while Equipment Blast helped players upgrade older Equipment.
October - Medal Event improvements: Updated shop prices and more Starry Ore on the reward track.
November - Star Bonus Rework: We gave more players access to Ore through the Star Bonus, making it easier to earn Ore through regular play and keep progressing with Equipment upgrades, and reduced Ore Gem prices (more on this below).
Clan War Ore rewards are unchanged. These additions give you more ways to earn Ore alongside war. Your War Ore income has not been reduced to fund them.
The changes above helped us address some immediate challenges by improving the ways players already earned Ore. But we also needed more lasting changes to the systems behind those rewards.We have more ideas cooking for later, like December’s Crafting Event that will provide another source of Ore.
Altogether, for Town Hall 16+ players that were active on at least 14 days of the month, the average monthly Starry Ore income rose from 98 in March to 203 in September; roughly doubling. This figure includes both free and paid sources.
We also recognise that we haven’t reviewed the Ore economy regularly enough. We’re improving how we track progression across different player groups, so we can make informed adjustments through events and game systems.
Next year, we’re also considering lower Equipment upgrade costs to help players catch up and keep developing their collections as new Equipment arrives. Our approach will favour small, consistent changes. This helps us understand their impact, respond to problems sooner, and maintain a stable economy where the time and resources you’ve invested continue to feel worthwhile.
Expanding on changes that arrived this month
The November update brought two further improvements to the Ore economy that are worth explaining the context of.
Star Bonus rewards are now based on your Town Hall
The rework of the Star Bonus and its rewards have improved how Ore is distributed through the Star Bonus, so players at the same Town Hall level receive the same amount of Ore rewards, regardless of skill level. We set the values at what the top players of each TH were already earning, so most Chiefs will see the same or more Ore than before.
Lower Ore Gem prices across the game
For players who buy Ore with Gems, the lower prices introduced in the Trader in July were expanded across the game.
Overall, these Gem price changes have brought the Gem cost of buying enough Ore to max an Epic down by roughly half.
Making Equipment progression more accessible
We’re also making changes to Equipment upgrade costs.
Future Epic Equipment will need less Glowy and Starry Ore to max than Epics do today. Older Epic Equipment will also become cheaper to upgrade over time, with reductions introduced gradually as Equipment ages, similar to how we make older Home Village content easier to catch up on.
We don’t have a schedule to share yet. We’ll phase those changes in with care for game balance and players who have already invested in their Equipment.
For those future Epics, the cost to reach max level will include:
430 Starry Ore, down from 480.
3,550 Glowy Ore, down from 3,720.
The total Shiny Ore cost will stay the same.
The goal is for these changes to make a difference in how you play. More Ore should help you upgrade the Equipment you enjoy, try a different setup, and make meaningful progress towards something new.
Players who spend will be able to progress faster. But earning and using new Equipment must remain achievable without paying, and that needs to hold true as the collection grows.
Finding the right release pace
How often we release Equipment is another part of that balance.
Initially, we’re planning more frequent Equipment releases as we introduce Legendaries to more Heroes alongside new Epic Equipment. We’re excited to explore what this rarity can bring to each Hero, and we don’t want it to take years before each one gets their own.
At the same time, every release asks for your time and resources. We need to give you room to upgrade, experiment with, and enjoy the Equipment you’re collecting, so we’ll watch closely how progression feels alongside your feedback and adjust the release pace as we learn.
Keeping you informed
A healthy Equipment economy depends on all of these things working together:
How much Ore you can earn
How much upgrades cost
How often new Equipment arrives
How players catch up
How much you know about what’s coming
We’ll keep reviewing that balance, making adjustments, and explaining what’s changing and why. You should have the information you need to make decisions about your progression. That’s why we’re sharing this ahead of release; so you still have time to plan your Ore spending.
The Blizzard Axe gameplay reveal and full Crafting Event details are still to come, but in the meantime, keep the questions and feedback coming, Chiefs. We’re excited to show you what Legendary Equipment can bring to your attacks.
Clash On!
The Clash of Clans Team