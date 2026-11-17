We’ll show you just what the Blizzard Axe can do soon. Today, we want to explain how this new rarity works, what it means for your existing Equipment, and how the Ore economy is changing to support it. You should know what’s coming before deciding where to spend your Ore, after all.

What makes Legendary Equipment special

With Legendary Equipment, we want to give your Heroes abilities that feel exciting to use and look impressive in action, with the focus being on bringing something different to your attacks, rather than simply making the numbers bigger.

There are two parts to that:

New gameplay possibilities. More flexible and complex abilities give you more choices during an attack and new ways to use your Heroes. We want each Legendary to offer something interesting to learn and experiment with.

Distinctive visuals. Flashier effects bring those abilities to life and add some extra spectacle to the battlefield. How Legendary Equipment looks and feels to use is an important part of what makes the rarity special.

We’ll show you what that means for the Blizzard Axe when we reveal its gameplay.

Of course, power matters too. At maximum level, Legendary Equipment is designed to be slightly stronger than Common and Epic Equipment, but not dramatically so. Keeping that difference small is important to us.

Our intention is for all three rarities to remain viable choices, with different strengths depending on your army and how you attack. We want you to choose Equipment because it works for your strategy, with Commons and Epics continuing to have a place in your collection and your attacks.

How to get the Blizzard Axe

You’ll be able to earn the Blizzard Axe for free through the new Crafting Event, available from Town Hall 8. The event will also give you opportunities to earn more Ore.

Keeping Equipment accessible without paying is a firm commitment for us. Every new piece of Equipment will continue to be earnable for free through events, including Legendaries.

With new events like this one, we’re also introducing fresh ways to play and work together with your Clan and friends. Alongside more opportunities to earn Ore for your own upgrades, you’ll be able to help your clanmates earn more Ore for theirs.



If you miss the Crafting Event, you’ll still be able to unlock the Blizzard Axe later through other sources, such as the Trader, Equipment Blast Events, Hero Journey and more. We’ll share more details on when and how later.

For players who want faster progression, there will be an optional Craft Pass. The Craft Pass for Legendary Crafting Events will cost US$9.99, with regional pricing. This price applies only to Legendary Crafting Events; the regular Event Pass price will stay the same. It will also include the Blizzard Axe already upgraded to level 15, alongside other rewards.