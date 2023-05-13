Another major change to Builder Base attacks is the removal of head-to-head battles. With the new multiplayer battles, as mentioned earlier, your goal is to try and earn 3 Silver Stars to maximize your rewards as well as earning loot from your Builder Base Star Bonus.



Every time you perform an attack, your base is opened up to be attacked by another player - even while you are online! This means for every attack you perform, you will receive that many defenses as well.



Since loot is not stolen from other players during Builder Base battles, this allows you to store loot without having to worry about losing your hard earned Resources for an upgrade after defending from other attacking players.



Attacking another Builder Base is how you will earn Builder Gold, while defending against attacks will earn you Builder Elixir. This means it is not only important to build and upgrade your offensive capabilities, but also creating a strong defense is equally as rewarding! When you receive a defense from an attacking player, any earned Builder Elixir will be placed in an Elixir Cart found on your Builder Base. You will also be notified when a player is attacking you, even while you are still online! Therefore you can watch someone else attack your Builder Base live so you can determine where your Defenses need improvement.



As mentioned under the changes to Bonus Loot & Leagues, you can attack as often as you like - even after you have earned your Builder Base Star Bonus. Since Builder Base battles no longer happen head-to-head, you can perform your next attack as soon as your previous battle is done! No more waiting for your opponent to slowly drip Sneaky Archers!



Trophies are gained and lost by attacking and defending, respectively. You gain Trophies by attacking other Builder Bases. However, you will lose Trophies based on how successfully another player attacks your Builder Base. The net Trophy gain/loss results of your attacks is similar to the Legend League in your Home Village. Trophy changes are determined based on the number of Stars earned as well as the percentage of destruction achieved.



The number of Trophies gained/lost is based on your own Builder Hall's level. For attacking, the number of Trophies gained is dependent on the attacker's BH level while the defender will lose Trophies based on the defender's BH level.

