It’s a scintillating sink or swim showdown between historical warriors and ancient monsters! Take part in the Battle for the High Seas Season and bring a legendary tale to life!



What’s coming in the Battle for the High Seas Season?

May 1-9: Conquer a seafaring Season Challenge and earn Loot!

May 1-11: Clan War Leagues are here! Do your Clan proud!

May 1-31: We know you love him! The Goblin Builder will be available to help around your Village, for a few Gems of course!

May 3-31: The High Seas Scenery is available! Put your Village right at the heart of an intense High Seas showdown!

May 5-31: Battle for the High Seas Hero Skins are here! Transform your Heroes into historical warriors and epic warlords.

May 12-18: Hey… I know that guy! The Super Yeti makes his real debut with a Mini Spotlight Event! Earn Ice Cubes in Home Village battles and unlock precious Loot.

May 17-22: The Treasure Hunt Event is back! Those enemy Villages are just begging to be plundered!

May 22-28: Super Troops get a super discount! A 99% discount to be exact!

May 22-28: The Strongman is here with Super Troop focused Clan Games. Those Super Troop discounts will come in handy!

