One of the things we like about Versus Battles in the current Builder Base is that a good defense is as important as a good offense. However there’s some problems with Versus Battles we discussed earlier so they are being removed in Builder Base 2.0. Instead of Versus Battles where 2 players attack each other simultaneously we are moving to something more similar to multiplayer attacks in the Home Village.



When you go to attack you’ll be matched against a rival in a similar trophy range, there’s no nexting so you’ll have to figure out a strategy on the fly to beat this base to avoid losing trophies. As the Master Builder says “No stealing - that’s RUDE!” Instead for every Star you earn in your attack you’ll earn some Builder Gold.



“What about Builder Elixir?” I hear you ask. Well you earn that from your defenses. For every attack you do, you will receive a defense, these will stay balanced no matter how much you attack. Defenses can happen even when you’re online. In a defense you are rewarded for every Star your opponent doesn’t manage to win from your base. For example if your opponent gets 2 Stars you’ll get rewarded for 1 Star. We hope instead of being annoyed to take a defense like in the Home Village, that in Builder Base you’ll feel excited because you are rewarded for defending well.



We like this mechanic where attacking well gives you Builder Gold to build a stronger defense and defending well gives you Builder Elixir to build a stronger offense. We think this will encourage players to care a lot about both sides of the equation, without as much of the randomness of Versus Battles.



Leagues are also being added in Builder Base. The higher your League, the more each offense and defense Star will reward you. There’ll also be a Star Bonus which gives you a per-League amount of both Builder Gold and Builder Elixir. The number of Stars to get the Star Bonus depends on the League, higher Leagues will require a higher number of Stars a day. Getting this daily Star Bonus will probably be the biggest chunk of resources for most players, but you are free to do more attacks (attracting more defenses) and continue earning rewards past this point.

