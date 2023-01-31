Although Alex and Simião are the only two working heavily on this part of the Builder Base rework, other groups are taking care of different parts. It’s very common in our work for these small task forces to go off and develop things on their own to keep discussions and decisions as easy as possible. However we always playtest everything together with the whole Clash team. Everyone from developers, to data analysts to marketing video producers is invited and knows it’s an important part of their job to try out everything and give feedback to make it the best it can be.



In these very early stage playtests we’re not trying to figure out the perfect balance for everything. If something is totally OP or underwhelming, of course we’ll fix it. The most important focus is instead on whether we think things are fun and understandable. We also rarely put in new visuals⁠— we wait to do those when we’re more sure of mechanics and what will be needed. Later, when we’re more set on an idea, playtests focus more on the overall details and polish. We also gather more feedback from other colleagues in Supercell and from some trusted players outside of Supercell.