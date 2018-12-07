In today's post we're going to discuss some of the upcoming balance changes we'll be making to the Builder Base!
DPS reduced by 15%
3rd Cannon Cart unlocked at level 10
The Cannon Cart is one of the most popular and used units in the Builder Base in higher trophy ranges of Builder Hall level 8 players; however, it is not as popular or successful in lower trophy ranges and other BH levels. Coupled with its level 16 upgrade which adds a 3rd unit in each Army Camp, our statistics showed that the Cannon Cart at level 16 was a bit too powerful while levels 1-15 were under-utilized or under-powered. We felt that reducing the DPS while making the 3rd unit available early on will help offset this difference and make the Cannon Cart much more utilitarian across all levels.
HP increased by 7.5%
Statistically the Baby Dragon has very low usage across all trophy ranges. This is generally an indication a troop's utility is either too weak or doesn't provide a stable meta with other units. We have increased its HP in order to make the Baby Dragon more viable against air defenses and give it some additional survivability so it can be more effectively combo'd with other units.
HP reduced by 5%
When looking at the overall health of the game's meta, one of the things you want to look for is the frequency of how often a unit is selected. If players tend to favor one unit over another, resulting in less variety in the meta, we have to look at what we can do to increase variety. The Super P.E.K.K.A. is a unit, like the Cannon Cart, that is very highly used in higher trophy ranges. The goal of this HP reduction is to possibly reduce how often she's selected, thus creating the opportunity for a greater variety of options. Keeping a variety of options viable is one of the keys to a healthy metagame.
Upgrade times of Builder Base troops reduced
Once players find a strategy that suits them, it's natural for players to want to strengthen those troops to maximize that strategy's effectiveness. However, often times this means other unused troops will be left under-upgraded or under-utilized. What we've done is reduce the upgrade times for multiple troops in order to make using them a bit more tempting and, as mentioned earlier, keep the metagame as viable as possible with allowing greater options to be chosen.
Gem Mine can be upgraded to level 3 at Builder Hall level 3
While not a direct change in game strategy, this is in-line with upgrade levels of other buildings in the Builder Base. Furthermore, this should allow a slight increase in the amount of Gems available at BH3.
Join us tomorrow for one last sneaky peek into December's update!
Clash on!