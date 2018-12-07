HP reduced by 5%

When looking at the overall health of the game's meta, one of the things you want to look for is the frequency of how often a unit is selected. If players tend to favor one unit over another, resulting in less variety in the meta, we have to look at what we can do to increase variety. The Super P.E.K.K.A. is a unit, like the Cannon Cart, that is very highly used in higher trophy ranges. The goal of this HP reduction is to possibly reduce how often she's selected, thus creating the opportunity for a greater variety of options. Keeping a variety of options viable is one of the keys to a healthy metagame.

