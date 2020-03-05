With the first big update of the year coming in the Spring of 2020, we wanted to get a headstart and share some of the content you can expect when the update is released. While the update will have some exciting super new content, we are also going to be releasing a lot of Quality of Life (QoL) improvements based on collated feedback from the Clash Community.
Many of these QoL improvements will be shared over the coming preview period, but we felt the changes mentioned below were big enough to merit its own separate announcement.
So check out these upcoming changes to the Builder Base!
Builder Base will now have an additional tiebreaker. If both Stars and % Destruction are equal and the % Destruction is above 0%, the player with more time left will be crowned as the winner.
We have removed training times from Troops in the Builder Base. All training will now happen immediately. Yes you read that right...IMMEDIATELY.
Battle Machine healing time has been removed as well!
But there's more...
Even if your Builder Base Barracks are under upgrade, now you will still be able to train troops!
With training times for Troops and healing time for Battle Machine removed, the Clock Tower will now focus more on boosting building and resource generation:
Clock Tower multiplier has been increased from 8x to 10x.
Clock Tower boost duration has been increased from 3-11 minutes to 14-30 minutes (Clock Tower Potion's duration remains at 30 minutes).
Clock Tower boost cooldown time has been increased from 7 hours to 22 hours.
The Gem cost to refresh the Clock Tower cooldown has been reduced.
As mentioned earlier, these changes will go live in our Spring update (date TBD) so keep an eye out for additional news starting in the coming weeks!
