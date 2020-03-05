With the first big update of the year coming in the Spring of 2020, we wanted to get a headstart and share some of the content you can expect when the update is released. While the update will have some exciting super new content, we are also going to be releasing a lot of Quality of Life (QoL) improvements based on collated feedback from the Clash Community.



Many of these QoL improvements will be shared over the coming preview period, but we felt the changes mentioned below were big enough to merit its own separate announcement.



So check out these upcoming changes to the Builder Base!