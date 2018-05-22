Hey Chief, here are the details for this upcoming round of Clan Games!

In celebration of the 1-year anniversary of the Builder Base, we are having a special Clan Games. There will be both Home Village AND Builder Base Challenges mixed in and the ratio of Builder Base and Home Village Challenges will be the same as previous Clan Games. However, since this is a celebration of the release of the Builder Base, all Builder Base Challenges will give bonus points when complete!

The rewards will also be a mix of Builder Base and Home Village prizes.



Clash on!

