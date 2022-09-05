Welcome to the Clash Fest "Goblin Maze" Challenge Level Leaderboard! This blog post will be updated with the daily top scores, and after the Challenge Level event is over there will be a raffle among the top performers for some sweet Clash prizes.



The winner(s) of the raffle will receive a message to their in-game inbox (envelope icon at top left corner) to notify them about the win and to give instructions for how to claim the prize. Please find more details from the schedule below.

Each Challenge Level is available in the game until the next one starts. The starting & ending time of these in-game Challenges is 8 a.m. UTC.



