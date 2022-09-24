Welcome to the Clash Fest "Championship Qualifier" Challenge Level Leaderboards! This blog post will be updated with the daily top scores and after the Challenge Level event is over, there will be a raffle among the top 100 performers for some sweet Clash prizes.

The winners of the raffle will receive a message to their in-game inbox (envelope icon at top left corner) to notify them about the win and to give instructions for how to claim the prize.

