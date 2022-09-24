Welcome to the Clash Fest "Championship Qualifier" Challenge Level Leaderboards! This blog post will be updated with the daily top scores and after the Challenge Level event is over, there will be a raffle among the top 100 performers for some sweet Clash prizes.
The winners of the raffle will receive a message to their in-game inbox (envelope icon at top left corner) to notify them about the win and to give instructions for how to claim the prize.
#5 Clash Fest Challenge Level: "Championship Qualifier Challenge"
Do you have what it takes to 3-star this defense layout from CELINHO (SpaceStation) using the same army as Ðąϑε ツ from Vanguard Gaming?
Raffle prize among top 100 performers’ leaderboard (least housing space of Troops deployed):
Clash Worlds goodie bag (10 winners)
Ranking conditions explained:
Spells and Heroes housing spaces are not taken into account, just the housing space of Troops. In case several players have the same housing space of Troops deployed, the faster (higher Time Left) will get the higher ranking
NOTE:
The 10 winners will receive an in-game message (envelope icon at top left corner of the home village) with instructions how to claim their prize
Take a peek at Ðąϑε ツ's attack in the Championship Qualifier here!
LEADERBOARD September 20th (Championship Qualifier) - Least housing space of troops deployed
LEADERBOARD September 21st (Championship Qualifier) - Least housing space of troops deployed
LEADERBOARD September 22nd (Championship Qualifier) - Least housing space of troops deployed
LEADERBOARD September 23rd (Championship Qualifier) - Least housing space of troops deployed
FINAL LEADERBOARD September 24th (Championship Qualifier) - Least housing space of troops deployed
#5 Clash Fest Challenge Level "Championship Qualifier Challenge" winners are: Varun, Zaikor, A Mir Cat, HameezBest I PE, ZE CORE, DhavaL, Martin8, Kamill, 2L4S Darkstar, and Einsteintje. Enjoy your Clash Worlds goodie bags!