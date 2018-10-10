During our 6th Clashiversary livestream, we dropped a hint for something we’ve been working on just over the horizon...

We’re now ready to reveal the next Clash of Clans update! This October, Clans will be able to be a part of an exciting new feature: Clan War Leagues!

Skill-based matchmaking? Check! Competitive ladder? Check! Amazing rewards? Double CHECK!

We're introducing a host of tantalizing new content with the Clan War Leagues update. The premise of the War Leagues is simple! Your Clan will be grouped with seven other Clans into a League. During the course of the League week, you will wage a 15 vs 15 War against each of those Clans. At the end of the week, the Clans with the highest number of Stars will be promoted to the next highest League tier, while the bottom performing Clans will drop down to a lower tier.

How do we enter a War League? It’s easy! The opt-in period will happen once per month, and the War League will take place for eight days. Even though League Wars will be 15 vs 15, but there are opportunities to let others wage War during the League week as you can always rotate players in.

Oh and did we mention that each Clanmate gets only ONE attack in each Battle day, instead of the two attacks in regular Clan Wars?

There will be 18 League Tiers in total, with plenty of room to strive to be the best. The higher you climb, the more tantalizing the rewards are!

We’ve got more details coming in the days ahead, so in the meantime let us know your thoughts on our Forums!







Clash On!



The Clash of Clans Team